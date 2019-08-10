Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 2
Beaufort 3-17 Dromid Pearses 1-8
Ballymacelligott 1-10 Ardfert Football Club 0-5
Div 3
Gneeveguilla 0-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9
Div 5 Gr B
Asdee 3-8 Killarney Legion 1-10
County Junior Football League
Group 2 Final
Austin Stacks 2-15 Annascaul 1-9
Group 5
Churchill 2-11 Beale 1-7
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
O’ Sullivan Cup Final
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Spa 2-17 Rathmore 2-11
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Quarter Final
Firies v Glenflesk OFF
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion B 1.06 Dr Crokes B. 3.08
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Waste And Recycling Senior League
Division 1
Listowel Emmetts 2-15 Austin Stacks 6-11
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 4 Shield -Final
Moyvane 3-08 Ballyduff Cubs 1-03
South Kerry Under 14 Football League Final
St. Michaels/Foilmore 3.12 Valentia Young Islanders 2.7
Plate Final
Reenard/St. Marys 3.12 Skellig Rangers 1.12
Lee Strand County Under 16 Hurling Championship
Semi-final
St. Brendan’s 6 – 13 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2 – 7
Plate semi-final
Tralee Parnell’s 4 – 18 Crotta 1 – 10
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Templenoe V Killarney Legion 7:00
Div 5 Gr B
Kilgarvan V Rathmore 7:00
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Dr Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00