Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 2
Glenflesk 1-20 Dr Crokes 1-6
Div 3
Keel 2-12 Lispole 3-9
St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-15 Listowel Emmets 1-7
Div 4
Finuge 2-15 Cordal 2-14
Credit Union County Junior Football League
Group 2 Semi-Final
Austin Stacks 3-15 Na Gaeil 1-10
Group 4 Semi-Final
St Michael’s-Foilmore W/O Firies
Group 5 Round 2
Castleisland Desmonds 5-9 Beale 0-6
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
Semi Final
Valentia 1.16 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 1.10
In the final, Valentia play the winners of the second semi-final between St. Michaels/Foilmore and Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe; that takes place in Ballinskelligs on Monday at 7.30.