Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League

Div 2

Glenflesk 1-20 Dr Crokes 1-6

Div 3

Keel 2-12 Lispole 3-9

St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-15 Listowel Emmets 1-7

Div 4

Finuge 2-15 Cordal 2-14



Credit Union County Junior Football League

Group 2 Semi-Final

Austin Stacks 3-15 Na Gaeil 1-10

Group 4 Semi-Final

St Michael’s-Foilmore W/O Firies

Group 5 Round 2

Castleisland Desmonds 5-9 Beale 0-6



South Kerry Under 14 Football League

Semi Final

Valentia 1.16 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 1.10



In the final, Valentia play the winners of the second semi-final between St. Michaels/Foilmore and Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe; that takes place in Ballinskelligs on Monday at 7.30.