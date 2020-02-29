MENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 68 St Brendans BC 73
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE ChampionshipsDiv 2 Ladies. Helen Browne & Sorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) beat Fiona Boyle (Kingdom) & Niamh Hickey (Killarney) 24/22 21/10.Div 2 Men...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Youth League St Brendans Park 3-1 Rattoo RoversAll games in the Kerry District League today have been postponedAll games are off today in the...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
INTRO Matchmaking| February – February 28th, 2020
Feargal Harrington joins us for another instalment of the dating slot. This month we ask is it really a good idea to date someone...
The Leap Year Babies – February 28th, 2020
On today’s show we meet two of Kerry’s ‘leap year’ babies. They are Thomas Dillion from Listowel & Andrea O’Donoghue from Blennerville.
Kerry’s Devotion to Saint Roch- February 28th, 2020
Máire Begley heard Fr Pat Crean-Lynch speaking about the prayer to Saint Roch in relation to the ongoing coronavirus and got in touch with...