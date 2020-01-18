Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 CUP: Gneeveguilla v Cahersiveen , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:30
KERRY AIRPORT U18 GIRLS DIV 1: Team Kerry Cobras v Tralee Imperials , at Causeway School Gym, 11:15
Kerry Airport Senior Womens Div 3: Vixens 42 St Brendans 28
Kerry Airport Senior Men Div 2: Vixens 36 Gneeveguilla 51
KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: St Brendans 61, Cahersiveen 71
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3: St Pauls 22, Glenbeigh Falcons 72
KERRY AIRPORT U14 BOYS DIV 1: St Marys 60, Tralee Imperials 31
KERRY AIRPORT U14 D2 BOYS LEAGUE: St Pauls 32, TK Killarney Cougars 45
KERRY AIRPORT U14 D3 BOYS SHIELD A: St Pauls 17, St Colmans Rockets 37
KERRY AIRPORT U13 BOYS CUP: TK Bobcats 59, TK Cougars 39
KERRY AIRPORT U12 BOYS DIV 2: Rathmore 34, St Bridgets 36