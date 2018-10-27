Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Tralee Imperials 42 St Brendans A 53
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry FootballDr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family Round 1 Spa 2-9 Scartaglen 1-4 Spa to play Rathmore in...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...
Blasphemy Referendum Debate – October 25th, 2018
Peter Hinchliffe of Atheist Ireland which is advocating a Yes vote and Michael Reidy who’s campaigning for a No vote took part in the...