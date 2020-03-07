Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

CPC.IE Mixed Doubles Championships played in the Killarney Sports Centre:
Div 1. Sorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) & Eric Nelligan (Kingdom) beat Niamh Hickey (Killarney) & Tom Bourke (Kingdom) 21/19 24/22.
Div 3. Listowel’s Deina Vesko & Jack McEilligott defeated Jaeb Workman & Kieran Crehan (Killarney) 21/8 21/6. Deina and Jack have secured the treble for this season; Singles, Doubles and Mixed.
Div 5. Charlotte Quinn (Moyvane) & Brian Hehir (Ballyheigue) defeated Ballybunnion’s Danielle Noonan & Mark Allen.21/19 21/12.