Saturday KABB Updates

Alan Cantwell reports on the Kerry Airport KABB Basketball Cup action this afternoon.
Results from the day are as follows;
KERRY AIRPORT U18 BOYS DIV 1 CUP: KCYMS 77, St Brendans BC 85,
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 1 CUP: St Brendans BC 50, St Pauls 44,
KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: St Bridgets 54, Cahersiveen 67,
KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3: Cahersiveen 39, St Brendans 50,
KERRY AIRPORT U14 D2 GIRLS LEAGUE: St Annes 25, St Josephs 36,
KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3 GIRLS SHIELD : St Pauls WHITE 23, Cahersiveen B 12,