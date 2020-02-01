Saturday KABB Updates

Alan Cantwell reports on the Kerry Airport KABB Basketball Cup action this afternoon.

Alan report 1.

Alan report 2

Alan report 3

Results from the day are as follows;

KERRY AIRPORT U18 BOYS DIV 1 CUP: KCYMS 77, St Brendans BC 85,

KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 1 CUP: St Brendans BC 50, St Pauls 44,

KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS PLATE: St Bridgets 54, Cahersiveen 67,

KERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3: Cahersiveen 39, St Brendans 50,

KERRY AIRPORT U14 D2 GIRLS LEAGUE: St Annes 25, St Josephs 36,

KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3 GIRLS SHIELD : St Pauls WHITE 23, Cahersiveen B 12,

