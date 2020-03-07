Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Tesco All-Ireland Minor B Camogie Shield:
Kerry 3-06
Roscommon 3-05
All Ireland 40×20 Masters A Handball
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh beat James Brady, Cavan 21-10 21-06
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 6
(Round: Round 1), John Mitchels 2-3 Beaufort 1-5
Credit Union Senior Hurling League Div 1
(Round: Round 9), St Brendan’s 0-0 Causeway 0-0
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football Division 6A
(Round: Round 3), Skellig Rangers/Valentia 4-14 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-6
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 1
(Round: Round 4), Na Gaeil 5-12 Rathmore 0-2
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 3B
(Round: Round 3), Churchill 1-9 Ballyduff 1-6
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 4
(Round: Round 4), Kilgarvan/Tuosist 8-11 Castleisland Desmonds 2-5
(Round: Round 4), Ardfert Football Club 3-5 John Mitchels 0-2
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 6B
(Round: Round 3), Moyvane/Tarbert 6-22 Cordal/Scartaglin 0-0
(Round: Round 3), Asdee/Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford 3-8 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-0