Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results

All Ireland 40×20 senior singles quarter final
Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh lost to Robbie McCarthy Westmeath 9-21 21-14 8-21
Munster 40×20 intermediate doubles semi final
Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor Glenbeigh lost to Niall Bolton and Cathal hannon Clare 21-20 21-19
Munster 40×20 silver master b doubles semi final
John Clifford and Brian Mcevoy Glenbeigh lost to Mike Lenihan and Rory O’Sullivan Cork 21-10 21-15
Munster 40×20 over 35b doubles semi final
Danny Riordan and Clive Counihan Ballymac lost to Gary McCarthy and Paul Walsh Waterford 21-15 14-21 15-21