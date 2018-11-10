North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Duagh 1-6 Finuge 2-7
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bernard O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship Sponsored by McMunn's Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Quarter Final Duagh 1-6 Finuge 2-7
Listowel Coursing Day 2 Review
The majority of the feature events are down to the 1/4 Final stage at the Listowel coursing meeting.The John Prendiville Cup.takes top billing this...
Clanmaurice Looking To Progress To All-Ireland Camogie Final
An All-Ireland Final place could be Clanmaurice’s tomorrow.They take on reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath in the last four of the Junior Club Camogie...
Tarbert Theatre Players presenting a very topical play
Tarbert theatre Players are doing ‘The Honey Spike’ by Bryan MacMahon, a very topical story at the moment as it’s about a Traveller girl....
MEP Sean Kelly talks about Dry November
MEP Sean Kelly joined us on air today to talk about Dry November and why he himself is doing it. He has also written...
‘Mutton dressed as lamb’
Is the saying Mutton dressed as lamb an expression to be done away with? Stylist Orla Diffily is currently running courses giving style advice...