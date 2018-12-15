Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 44 St Annes 50

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 32 Cahersiveen 46


LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: Rathmore 35 TK Cougars 49

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: St Josephs 38 St Pauls 18

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: TK Cougars 15 Cahersiveen 21

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Josephs 26 Glenbeigh Falcons 28

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 51 Glenbeigh Falcons 50

BOYS U12 CUP: St Marys 48 St Pauls 24

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 9 St Josephs 26

