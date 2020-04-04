Satellite detects increased levels of nitrogen gases in Cork and Kerry due to recent wildfires

A European Space Agency satellite has detected increased levels of nitrogen gases in Cork and Kerry due to recent wildfires.

Using data from the space agency, the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) has found increased levels of nitrogen dioxide in mountainous areas across both counties.

The World Health Organisation says a gas such as this can post serious risks to health, and can affect conditions such as asthma, lung inflammation and reduced lung function.

The Environmental Protection Agency says emissions from traffic are the main source of nitrogen oxides in Ireland, along with electricity generating stations and industry.

Nitrogen dioxide can affect the throat and lungs.

Data analysed by scientists shows evidence of increased nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in a number of rural areas during February and March, with spikes in emissions visible in the Cork and Kerry mountains on March 21st.

The programme manager at the ICHEC says, as nitrogen dioxide is a gas created from the burning of fossil fuels, it looks like these increases are related to fires.

The centre adds one of the limitations it faces is that it acquires the images during the mid-afternoon daily; therefore, in order to capture the effect of the fire or any event that occurred during the late-afternoon, they have to wait for the scenes from the next day.

In that case, the gases or the pollutants might have travelled or dispersed considerably.

The centre also detected increased levels of nitrogen oxide in the Wicklow and Dublin mountains last month.