Funeral will take place in Massachusetts on Friday (Dec 21st). A memorial mass will be celebrated in Keel, Castlemaine at a later date.
Latest News
Kilcummin road closed due to embankment slippage
Following slippage at an embankment alongside the L7013 Cockhill road in Kilcummin, the road has been closed to traffic by Kerry County Council. The...
Free legal aid extended to cover translation of book of evidence in Tralee murder...
A man charged with murder in Tralee has been returned for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.32-year-old Arnoldas...
Sarah ‘Sally’ Courtney née Evans, Quincy, Massachusetts, USA & formerly of Shanakeale, Castlemaine.
Funeral will take place in Massachusetts on Friday (Dec 21st). A memorial mass will be celebrated in Keel, Castlemaine at a later date....
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTKillarney Plaza 15 Division 1 Ballyheigue 2-4 CastleislandFIXTURESDaly’s SuperValu 13’sPremier Park v Killorglin at KDL at 7pmDivision 2 North Castleisland B v Park C at...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
RESULTSMunster Mixed League Division 1 Kingdom 2 Lakewood 2 - Kingdom won on setsSuits Select Mens League Division 1 & 2 Moyvane 6 Killarney 3Advanced...
Latest Sports
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTKillarney Plaza 15 Division 1 Ballyheigue 2-4 CastleislandFIXTURESDaly’s SuperValu 13’sPremier Park v Killorglin at KDL at 7pmDivision 2 North Castleisland B v Park C at...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
RESULTSMunster Mixed League Division 1 Kingdom 2 Lakewood 2 - Kingdom won on setsSuits Select Mens League Division 1 & 2 Moyvane 6 Killarney 3Advanced...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR MENS DIV 2 CUP St Joseph’s 68 Glenbeigh Falcons 77LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS St Mary’s 20 KCYMS 0GIRLS U17 CUP St Anne’s 35 Glenbeigh Falcons...