Sarah O Leary nee Egan, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and formerly of Tullig, Spa.

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to The Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.