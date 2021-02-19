Sarah Lynch, New York and Renard, Caherciveen.

Sarah’s requiem mass will be livestreamed via www.stbarnabasbronx.org on Monday February 22nd at 3.45pm (Irish time). Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in Sarah’s name to the Martin O’Grady/Woodlawn School of Music, 279 East 236th Street, Bronx, New York 10470. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Caherciveen.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****