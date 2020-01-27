Saorview’s frequencies are changing in Kerry

Saorview customers in Kerry are advised that they may notice a change in service as the frequency is changing.

Following a decision by the EU, some of the frequencies used by Saorview are being reallocated to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Most Saorview customers will not be affected; some customers will need to do a simple channel rescan, while a small number of customers may need to take further action.

To find out if you are affected and what you need to do visit saorview.ie/changes.