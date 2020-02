A sand embankment that has been protecting the low-lying areas of Banna for the last one hundred years has been burst as a result of Storm Ciara.

It’s believed that a 10 metre hole was gouged into the embankment as a result of the high tide around 5 o clock this morning.

The embankment protects the areas of Brandonwell, Currahane and Banna.

Locals believe the area is now threatened with coastal flooding.