It’s being reported that sanctions against Aughinish Alumina’s parent company are being lifted.

The US Treasury announced it is planning to lift the sanctions on Rusal which owns the plant in Limerick where 450 are employed.

There had been fears for the plant’s future due to the sanctions but the US Treasury says due to undertakings on restructuring and corporate governance changes the sanctions would end in 30 days.





Tánaiste Simon Coveney has welcomed the announcement.