Samuel Gaine of Santry and formally of Lissaniska, Kenmare

Samuel Gaine passed away peacefully on April 19th at Clontarf Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Bridie and brother of deceased William and John; deeply regretted by his children Mary, Bill, Sean and Samuel, daughters-in-law Mhairi, Therese and Sadhbh, grandchildren Sam, Sean, Hugh, Eoin, Daniel, Jonah, Emily, Julie and Fraser, sisters Mary, Sheila and Kathleen, brother Michael, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends in Kerry and Dublin.

A private family funeral will take place for Samuel Gaine with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Enquiries to Stafford’s Funeral Directors

