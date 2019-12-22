Samaritans in Kerry took 20,000 calls in 2019

An estimated 20,000 people contacted the Samaritans in Kerry during 2019.

That figure is expected to rise further during the Christmas and new year period, which is traditionally a peak time for people who’re distressed.

The majority of those who contacted the Kerry service, which is based at Moyderwell in Tralee, were feeling lonely and isolated; while others were in crisis over relationship problems and economic issues.

Michael, who is PRO of The Samaritans in Kerry, says the service will be fully staffed throughout Christmas if anyone wants to contact them, in strict confidence, at 116 123.

He appealed to anyone who is feel low or in distress in the coming days and weeks, to pick up the phone and speak to one of their volunteers, even if they’re not sure what to say: