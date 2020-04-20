Salute, Don’t Stereotype, Over 70s – April 20th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Dr Diarmuid O’Shea, President of the Irish Gerontological Society and consultant geriatrician at St. Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin, praises over 70s who are cocooning during the pandemic. He discusses the different lifestyles people in this age category lead and how they are coping with the current reality.

