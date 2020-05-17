Saint John of God Kerry seeking to recruit new staff

Saint John of God Community Services Kerry is seeking to recruit new staff for a number of positions.

The service is seeking to hire a programme manager for its day services, along with staff nurses, care assistants and social care workers.

Full and part time positions are available, with relief contracts along with permanent or fixed term contracts on offer.

The closing date for applications is May 22nd at 5pm.

Further details for the position of programme manager day services are available from Claire O’Dwyer, general manager on 066 7124333.

Additional information on the staff nurses, care assistants and social care workers positions is available from Catherine Hunt, clinical nurse manager on 064 6644133 ext: 257.