Sailor rescued from waters in Kenmare Bay

A sailor was rescued from the water in Kenmare Bay last evening after falling overboard.

Two other passengers that were on the sailboat were also rescued after it began drifting.

Captain Raymond Ross of Seafari Cruises was on a trip around the bay after 4pm when he noticed the sail boat turn over; it righted itself but it was later when he saw a person in the water.

In a rescue co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard, the captain took the sailor on board, as well as the two remaining passengers on the sailboat; he also towed the boat ashore.

It was a busy day in the waters off the Kerry coast yesterday; emergencies services were involved in the rescue of a father and two children following a fall from cliffs in Ballybunion.

Separately there were two boats with engine difficulties off Valentia; passengers on board both were brought safely ashore.