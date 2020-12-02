Safety works taking place along Kerry road where fatal accidents have occurred

A number of locations along a Kerry road, which has been the scene of fatal accidents, have been identified for safety improvement works.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated funding to Kerry County Council to carry out such works under a rolling Road Safety Inspections Programme.

The council says a number of locations have been identified along the N21, which runs from Ballycarty roundabout near Tralee to Abbeyfeale.

Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD councillors have previously called for improvement works on this road, following recent accidents which have claimed lives.

During their recent MD meeting, Senior Executive Engineer for the Kerry National Roads Design Office, Paul Curry made a presentation to councillors updating them on the safety programme for this road.

He said data from 2014 to 2019 shows there were three fatal collisions along the N21, one accident causing serious injury and 38 causing non-serious injury, while 100 collisions causing material damage also took place.

A number of issues identified are being dealt with including 19 junction sightline issues, three roadside hazards and a drainage issue, while eight realignments are being reviewed.

Works at the Meenleitrim junction have been carried out, while further improvements will be done in 2021.

Mr Curry told the meeting a lot of work has been done on this route, but said there’s still a lot to do.