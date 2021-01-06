Safety measures implemented at Kerry’s Civic Amenity sites

Kerry County Council has implemented safety measures to ensure its five Civic Amenity sites can remain open.

The sites are open for the receipt of domestic waste and are experiencing high volumes of visitors following Christmas.

The council is advising people to only travel within their 5km and only visit if waste needs to be disposed of urgently.

Traffic management and queuing systems are in place at all Civic Amenity sites, just one occupant should leave any vehicle, social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn and payments should be made by card, where possible.

Kerry County Council says it appreciates the patience and cooperation of all those using the five Civic Amenity Sites in the county.