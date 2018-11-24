Safety fence needed on the Ring of Kerry to prevent collisions between deer and motorists

There is a need for a safety fence to be erected along the Ring of Kerry to prevent collisions between deer and motorists.

That’s the view of Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill.

He says Kerry County Council, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Office of Public Works need to take immediate action and erect such fences urgently to avoid fatalities.





Cllr Cahill says he is getting complaints on a daily basis about wild deer jumping out in front of motorists along the Ring of Kerry road.

He says it is a serious problem that needs to be addressed to avoid any further accidents and fatalities on the road.

When replying to Cllr Cahill’s motion, Kerry County Council said it meets regularly with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, where concerns are raised, such as the control of deer on their lands.

KCC said a meeting is being arranged for the coming weeks, at which this matter will be raised.