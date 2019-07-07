Safety barrier to be erected at site of fatal accidents in Glenflesk

A safety barrier will be erected at the site of numerous fatal accidents in Glenflesk.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae asked the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland why they won’t erect a safety barrier at Rusheenbeg, Glenflesk.

She says there have been numerous fatal and serious accidents at this site over the years.

The council says a TII appointed consultant is scoping the barrier requirements at various locations including the Glenflesk one, and procuring the works through an installation contract.

It is expected this will be completed in fourth quarter of this year.