Ryanair threatening to significantly cut flights from Kerry airport

Ryanair is threatening to significantly cut flights from Kerry and other airports.

The airline claims the government’s inflicting the ‘single biggest act of self-harm to the Irish economy since the 1930s’.

It’s hitting out at the delay in adopting the EU traffic light system for international travel.

The airline’s threatening to close its bases at Cork and Shannon airports this winter, and significantly cut flights from Kerry, Dublin and Knock.

It will make the remarks at the Oireachtas transport committee today.