Ryanair lose case taken against former general manager of Kerry Airport

Ryanair has lost its case taken against its outgoing Chief of Operations Officer and the former general manager of Kerry Airport, Peter Bellew.

The High Court has dismissed the action, aimed at preventing him from joining rival airline, EasyJet next month.

In a judgement lasting less than five minutes, Mr. Justice Senan Allen dismissed the case, ruling the non-compete clause preventing former employees from working in a rival business wasn’t binding this case.

Ryanair asked the High Court to prevent Peter Bellew from joining EasyJet as chief operations officer next month.

It said he’d agreed, as part of a share option deal, not to work for any rival for 12 months.

The 8 day hearing heard He left the company in July and he felt he was a “dead man walking” after a March performance review.

Judge Allen said the restraint on employment in any capacity had not been shown to be justifiable.

Mr Bellew was in court and left afterwards without giving a reaction.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary wasn’t present in court.