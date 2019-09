Ryanair has launched its summer 2020 schedule today, which includes its six existing routes from Kerry.

The low-cost carrier travels to and from Kerry Airport to Frankfurt-Hahn, London Luton, London Stansted, Alicante, Faro, and Berlin-Schönefeld, carrying 310,000 customers a year.

The company has announced a new summer service from Cork to Katowice in Poland, along with more flights to Malaga and Palma in Spain.