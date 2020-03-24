Ryanair flights from Kerry Airport cease this week

Ryanair flights from Kerry Airport will cease this week.

The airport says the measures are necessary to ensure the facility can stay open during the crisis.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern says they are acutely conscious of how necessary restrictions have impacted on people’s lives.

Ryanair flights from Kerry will stop this week and Aer Lingus Regional Services will operate a reduced schedule.

Mr Mulhern says staying open means all emergency air services will have an airport in the county, if needed.

Stobart Air is maintaining its twice daily connection to Dublin with a limited number of passengers.

This will provide urgent transport for critical staff, supplies and essential travel.

Mr Mulhern adds staff have taken significant salary cuts and leave because of coronavirus.