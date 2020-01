A run will take place in Brosna tomorrow in memory of a local woman who lost her life last year.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne was returning home after a night shift at University Hospital Kerry when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the N21 in October.

A run will take place tomorrow in her memory to raise funds for the Cashel Ward in UHK and the IFOR Ward in London.

Registration starts at 10am at Brosna GAA pitch.