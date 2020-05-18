Rowing Returns To Kerry

The Tralee club has announced that its members are back rowing from today.

They say:

“Our club will be following all the protocols directed by the HSE and Rowing Ireland, in terms of number of people at any one time, social distancing, type of boats, cleaning and storage of equipment.

We have carried out an extensive risk assessment at the boathouse and the pontoon in order to be fully compliant. As directed by the current protocols, training will be only allowed outdoors in the current phase. The gym will remain closed until further notice.

We are delighted that our rowers will be back on the water, although in limited numbers. Single boats will be allowed on the water and doubles will be only allowed when both rowers belong to the same household.

Tralee Rowing Club would like to express our condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones due to the Covid-19 virus. And our appreciation and gratitude to all the healthcare and essential workers that have looked after our families, friends and extended community during these challenging months.”