Route of proposed Mid Kerry bypass to be revealed in the coming days

The route of a proposed bypass around a Mid Kerry town will be displayed publicly in the coming days.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says a route selection report for the N70 Milltown Bypass is currently being finalised by Kerry County Council.

However, speaking at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Councillor Michael O’Shea said he’s concerned that a briefing on the proposed route will be held online.

The route of the proposed bypass on the N70 around Milltown will be displayed publicly in the coming days, in advance of local briefings and a public consultation period.

It is expected the planning permission process will begin later this year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea says, as the proposed bypass will affect people in Mid Kerry for a long time to come, everyone needs to have access to the briefing.

He says a virtual briefing on the proposed bypass will be adversely affected by poor internet speeds.

He adds recent online meetings have been impacted by poor internet speeds in the area.

Kerry County Council says it accepts Councillor O’Shea’s point, but says the briefing will have to be held virtually due to current COVID-19 restrictions.