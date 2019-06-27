Round Three Of Summer Cycling Road Race Series Tonight

Padraig Harnett looks ahead to tonight’s round of the Cycling League
Manus Kelly Laid to Rest In Donegal
The Funeral has taken place of rally driver Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly.The Letterkenny man passed away on Sunday afternoon after a crash at the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
BADMINTONChloe and Sam Magee are through to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles badminton at the European Games.The Donegal siblings defeated Belarus...
Kerry To Face British Opposition In All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final
Kerry will face an away tie against either Scotland or Warrickshire in the All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-final in two weeks time, on Saturday July...
A Problem Shared – June 26th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Flash Flooding in Killarney – June 26th, 2019
Killarney Fire Station Officer, Paudie Mangan spoke to Jerry about the flooding in Killarney last evening.
Who’d Do That to a Teddy Bear? – June 26th, 2019
Gardaí are investigating after an emblem of a popular children’s festival in Kerry was found burnt in the early hours of yesterday morning. ...