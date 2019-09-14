Rossbeigh housing development appealed

A decision to grant planning permission for a six-house development in Rossbeigh has been appealed.

An Bord Pleanala will give its ruling in the New Year.

In August, Kerry County Council granted planning permission, subject to twelve conditions, to Con O’Sullivan and Dan Tim O’Sullivan to demolish a house and build six detached houses at Rossbehy, Rossbeigh.

This has been appealed by two third parties to An Bord Pleanala.

Eileen Cahill who has owned and operated Rossbeigh Beach Holiday Cottages for 35 years with her family says an important factor for the success of the business is the uninterrupted and unspoiled views of Rossbeigh Strand.

She claims any development that interferes with the view will put her business in jeopardy.

Dermot Ivo and Kay O’Sullivan from Killarney, who own properties to the north of the proposed development raised a number of concerns including affecting the light to their house and possible devaluation as a result.

An Bord Pleanala are due to decide on the case by January 20th next.