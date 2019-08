To mark 60 years of the Rose Of Tralee, the Roses have Launched a New Girls Underage Rose Bowl Soccer Tournament.

Organised by the Kerry School Boys and Girls League, the day-long event for Under 13s from eight leagues will take place at Mounthawk Park on Saturday 24th August.

Chair of the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League and a member of the FAI National Women’s Committee, Padraig Harnett, tells us what the Rose Bowl is all about.