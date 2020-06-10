Rose of Tralee sculptor dies

The death has taken place in West Cork of the renowned Irish sculptor Jeanne Rynhart, among whose works is the Rose of Tralee in Tralee Town Park.

Other works by Jeanne Rynhart include Molly Malone – the Dublin landmark statue which was unveiled in 1988 and now stands outside the Dublin Tourist Office on Suffolk Street, a bust of James Joyce for New York City Library and the sculpture of Annie Moore on Ellis Island, New York.

The Rose of Tralee in Tralee Rose Garden was commissioned by Tralee Town Council in 2009 for the Golden Jubilee of the international Rose Festival.

The life-size sculpture features the composer William Pembroke Mulchinock presenting a rose to his beloved, Mary O’Connor.