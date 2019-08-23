Rose of Tralee International Festival is opportunity to showcase the best of the town

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is an opportunity to showcase the best of what the town has to offer.

That’s according to Executive Chair of the festival Anthony O’Gara.

The event, which is celebrating its 60th year, was launched by the Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane earlier today.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the town over the coming days to enjoy the various festivities.

Anthony O’Gara is reminding people of the festival’s significance and is urging everyone to have a positive attitude to help promote the town: