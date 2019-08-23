Rose of Tralee International Festival is opportunity to showcase the best of the town

By
radiokerrynews
-
Repro Free FREE IMAGE 19.8.19 Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy , Longford Rose Marie Brady , London Rose Laura Kennedy and the New York Rose Elena Evangelou pictured enjoying a bit of Shopping at the Kildare Village on Tour of Kildare en route to 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is an opportunity to showcase the best of what the town has to offer.

That’s according to Executive Chair of the festival Anthony O’Gara.

The event, which is celebrating its 60th year, was launched by the Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane earlier today.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the town over the coming days to enjoy the various festivities.

Anthony O’Gara is reminding people of the festival’s significance and is urging everyone to have a positive attitude to help promote the town:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR