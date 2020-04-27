Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year

The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.

That’s according to Executive Chair, Anthony O’Gara, who was speaking after it was announced that this year’s festival won’t be held because of the current public health emergency.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has extended best wishes to the festival.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will not take place this August as planned, but will return next year.

Executive Chair, Anthony O’Gara says they hope to use the time to work on developing a permanent home for the festival.

It currently costs €400,000 a year to construct and service the festival dome.

There have been plans for some time to build a permanent structure to house the event, which attracts thousands of people each year.

In March Kerry County Council invited expressions of interest for the development of what it termed opportunity sites at Fels Point, Tralee, the location of the dome.

Anthony O’Gara says he’ll be speaking with Tralee Mayor Jim Finucane about advancing the plans for a permanent dome in the coming year.

Meanwhile the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Niall Kelleher has extended best wishes to the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Kerry County Council is a long-standing sponsor and supporter of the event.

Cllr Kelleher says the festival is a centrepiece of the Irish summer, and while the decision must have been a difficult one, and will be a disappointing for people, it’s in the best interests of everyone.

He says many other festivals and events in Kerry will be cancelled over the summer, and said the council will work with organisers to help them resume activities at the earliest opportunity.