This year’s Rose of Tralee contestants are touring the county today.

Half of the group are in Dingle visiting Dingle Oceanworld, Milltown House and hoping to catch the town’s most famous resident; Fungie.

The other Roses are taking in the sights in Killarney including Muckross House and Killarney House and Gardens.

This morning, the 32 Roses were paired with their Escorts.

Tonight, the group will attend a function at the Oyster Tavern in The Spa.