The Rose Parade is the highlight of this evening’s events for the International Rose of Tralee festival.

It’s due to begin on Dan Spring Road at 8:30pm, before making its way to Tralee Town Centre, culminating with a fireworks show at 10.

Pet owners in Tralee are being reminded to keep their animals under control as, previously, firework displays have startled some pets.

The festival continues for the next three days, finishing at midnight on Tuesday.