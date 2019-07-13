Rose Murphy (née O’Sullivan), Moyderwell, Tralee and formerly of Garryruth, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (July 14th) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, (July 15th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
