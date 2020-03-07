Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Benard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.
Latest News
Mary Griffin nee Slattery, Beheenagh, Camp and formerly of Laccamore Upper, Abbeydorney
peacefully at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, on March 6th, 2020. Daughter of the late James and Sarah, beloved wife of Jack...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe final Premier League game of the day is underway.Tottenham are taking on Burnley at Turf mooor.Republic of Ireland youngster Troy Parrott is not...
Kerry health clinics told coronavirus info only released if in public interest
The HSE has told Kerry health clinics it will only release information about coronavirus where there is a reason to do so in the...
Preparations underway for Tralee St Patrick’s Day celebrations
Preparations are underway for this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations in Tralee.This year's theme is Let's Get Green, and community groups, schools, clubs and...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe final Premier League game of the day is underway.Tottenham are taking on Burnley at Turf mooor.Republic of Ireland youngster Troy Parrott is not...
Victory For Castleisland Side
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's are through to the Women's National League Final.Following a tight semi-final clash against Ulster University, the Castleisland side came...