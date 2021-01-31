Rose Fogarty (née Connolly) of Murreigh Waterville late of Scotstown Co. Monaghan and Kingsheath Birmingham.

A private Family Requiem Mass will take place on Monday February 1st 2021 at 12.00 Noon in St Finian’s Church Waterville. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.churchservices.tv/waterville.

Enquiries to O’ Dwyers Undertakers Waterville.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****