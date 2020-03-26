Rose festival may move to September with fewer contestants because of Covid 19

The Rose of Tralee festival will go ahead in the autumn – but may have to move to September and feature fewer contestants.

There’s also a chance that some of the overseas Roses will be taking part, via satellite link.

These are among a number of options being considered by organisers, as the usual run-in to the event has been thrown into chaos by the Covid 19 crisis.

Fewer than six Roses for the 2020 festival have been selected at this stage, with the majority of the heats scheduled for April, May and June.

However, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has seen selections in all Rose centres being postponed indefinitely.

Rose of Tralee CEO Anthony O’Gara says he’s been liasing with RTE and discussing a number of options, including holding the festival in September instead of August.

But this may change if the All-Ireland finals are held later in the year, and would also require the Rose heats to be held in June and July, which may not happen.

Mr O’Gara says they’re determined that the event, worth millions to the economy of Tralee, will still go ahead in some guise: