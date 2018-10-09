Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
NCCWN South Kerry are holding an information evening on ‘Women & Wills’
NCCWN South Kerry are holding an information evening on ‘Women & Wills’ with Solicitor Miriam Mc Gillycuddy at 7.30pm this Thursday October 11th at...
North Kerry murder trial due to begin in Tralee today
The trial of a north Kerry man charged with murder is due to begin this morning.The Central Criminal Court is sitting in Tralee Courthouse...
Mass for Emma Mhic Mhathuna taking place in Ballydavid this morning
The family and friends of CervicalCheck campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathuna will gather in Ballydavid later to pay their final respects.The 37-year-old died on...
Rose Curran, Garriney, Waterville & Formerly of Co. Leitrim.
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS Team Kerry 45, St Marys 71
Peter Keane Ratified As Kerry Senior Football Manager
Peter Keane has been confirmed as the new manager of the Kerry Senior football team.Keane has been ratified on a 3 year term to...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCork City are into a fourth consecutive F-A-I Cup final after a 2-1 win over Bohemians in last night's semi-final replay at Turner's...