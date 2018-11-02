Rosalind Wallace née Bythall, Aghadoe Woods, Barleymount, Killarney & formerly of Douglas Road, Cork.

Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney this evening (Friday Nov 2nd) for funeral reception prayers at 4pm. Sympathising with family afterwards in the church until 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday morning at 11am. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.