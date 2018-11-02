Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney this evening (Friday Nov 2nd) for funeral reception prayers at 4pm. Sympathising with family afterwards in the church until 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday morning at 11am. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.
Significant further information submitted in relation to proposed west Kerry viewing platform
Significant further information has been given to Kerry County Council relating to a planning application for a viewing platform in west Kerry.The Office of...
Soccer A Kevin de Bruyne injury took the shine off Manchester City's League Cup victory over Fulham last night.The Belgian midfielder limped out of the...
€400,000 council house in Tralee due to be completed by end of year
Kerry County Council says a house, that's cost at least 400 thousand euro to build, will be completed by the end of this year....
29 new car sales in Kerry in October this year
There were 29 new car sales in Kerry in October this year.Figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that...
Rosalind Wallace née Bythall, Aghadoe Woods, Barleymount, Killarney & formerly of Douglas Road, Cork.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor B Football FinalGneeveguilla 1-07 Legion 0-07
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe exclusion of Stephen Cluxton has again caused the major talking point from the PWC All Star Football team of the year announcement....