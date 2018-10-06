Rosaleen Lynch nee Simpson, Ard na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee

Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

