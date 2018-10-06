Rosaleen Lynch nee Simpson, Ard na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee

Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Kerry tourism providers attend Tourism Ireland workshop
Junior Minister Brendan Griffin was in London this week to attend Tourism Ireland's annual workshop, along with Kerry tourism providers.Randles Hotels, Muckross Park Hotel,...
Ecumenical prayer service to be held for Coonana Pier drowning victims
An Ecumenical prayer service in memory of the three men who drowned last weekend, will be held at Coonanna Pier at 12 noon today...
Killarney Celtic Bid To Make Home Advantage Count In Munster League Champions Trophy
Killarney Celtic have a home tie this evening in the Munster League Champions Trophy.The opening round has them home to Janesboro at 7.30.
Home Outing For Kingdom Today In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry host Carlow/Kilkenny today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League.Mounthawk Park in Tralee is the venue at 3 o’clock.SSE Airtricity U17 Shield Quarter Final...
Killarney Aiming For Munster Football Final Spot
Killarney today aim to reach the final of the Ladies Munster Senior B Club Football Championship.They go up against Waterford side Ballymacarbry in Mallow...
Latest Sports
