Ron Ryan, Oaklands Nursing Home and formerly of Dublin (Father of Greg Ryan, Ballybunion)

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 6 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery (adjoining the Church)
Latest News
Street bowling causing disruptions to traffic in Tralee
Gardai have been receiving a number of complaints regarding illegal street bowling. Members of the public have been complaining about large groups of people bowling...
Killarney and Tralee Take a Bow for Tidiness – June 10th, 2019
The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey made uplifting reading for Killarney and Tralee. Killarney placed third nationally in the findings while Tralee jumped...
Nursing Homes Ireland on Concerns over Care of Some Residents – June 10th, 2019
Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There have been recent HIQA reports which...
Kerry Co-op Chair Speaks Ahead of AGM Vote – June 10th, 2019
The board of Kerry Co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, signed off on a voluntary scheme which would allow shareholders...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Republic of Ireland will look to reach the halfway stage of Euro 2020 qualifying with ten points to their name tonight.Group D's...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 14th June Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Annascaul Inch v Mastergeeha Fc ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandMixed Scramble 05/06/19 1st Mossie Fitzgerald Annette Galvin, Maria Daly 2nd Ned Collins, Catherine Mcgroary, Elaine Richardson.Seniors Results 07-06-2019 1st William O Sullivan 23pts 2nd Ben Foley 23pts 3rd Willie Galvin 23ptsResults...